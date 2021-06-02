Aishwarya Hiremath

Property Broker Platform- Mobile

Property Broker Platform- Mobile cards ui mobile first mobile design property management property house website illustrator minimal ux typography ui branding design
  1. simul.jpg
  2. webpage5_6.jpg

Hello 👋

Prototype link: https://marvelapp.com/prototype/26h7g0bg/screen/74893194

Have a look at my design concept for a sophisticated Property/House-making real estate. Feel free to check out the prototype.

