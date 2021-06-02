Poster space

Larisa Rebeziuk

Larisa Rebeziuk
Larisa Rebeziuk
In this poster, I expressed my vision of the phrase: "The future belongs to those who believe in their dreams." I think if some people did not believe in their dreams, humanity would never pour into space !!! I used the style of American newspapers of the 50-60s, when it was all for the first time.

