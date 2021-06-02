Fechldar D&D character commission

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was much fun, my client sent to me difference of characters and famous people that he wanted to relate with his character for D&D, for example the base of the pose and the structure is a reference from Shea Couleé and integrate it with a Quetzalcoatl as her animal spirit/ pet.