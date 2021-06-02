Garavatito

Fechldar D&D character commission

quetzalcoatl dragons dungeons tiefling procreate design illustration fantasy
This was much fun, my client sent to me difference of characters and famous people that he wanted to relate with his character for D&D, for example the base of the pose and the structure is a reference from Shea Couleé and integrate it with a Quetzalcoatl as her animal spirit/ pet.

