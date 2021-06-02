Yardarm (n.)

— the ends of the pole that supports a square sail

/

Yardarm Global Capital (n.)

— A global financial institution based in Hong Kong, aiming to provide steady and constant return for the clients.

/

Yardarm Global Capital (logo design.)

— Aside from the "y in a box," the red component represents the shape of sail as well as a going-up pattern, indicating the constant growth of the investments.

The color red was chosen based on the fact that red was used to display the price has gone up in Chinese stock market.