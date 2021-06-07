Defi Crypto Exchange Dashboard Ui

Trending designs to inspire you
Tezos Based Defi Exchange Dashboard design.
Hello Everyone,
Happy to share out recent work with Blockchain giant Tezos - Indian division.
We executed a complete revamp of tezos inda and branding.
We are always a step ahead to contribute crypto community and defi products.
Any Crypto project in mind? reach out at - indianpix@outlook.com