Defi Crypto Exchange Dashboard Ui

Sanket Pal for indianpix
Defi Crypto Exchange Dashboard Ui crypto trading crypto wallet trading crypto app dashboard ui decentralized app decentralized etherium tezos exchange ui crypto exchange dark theme ui dark dashboard crypto dashboard blockchain crypto
Tezos Based Defi Exchange Dashboard design.
Hello Everyone,
Happy to share out recent work with Blockchain giant Tezos - Indian division.
We executed a complete revamp of tezos inda and branding.
We are always a step ahead to contribute crypto community and defi products.

Any Crypto project in mind? reach out at - indianpix@outlook.com

