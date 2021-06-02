Design Tip - Design Project Phases Part 2

Are you ready for Part 2? 😊

_

Tip by: @jelena.jankovic91 @stefan.tosh

_

We already established that we need to set our goal and have in mind our users's and client's needs. Now it's time to gather some requirement information from our users and clients and set our strategy. This is a nice way of making sure that we can evaluate and follow our progress.

_

Have you ever done more than it's required from you while working on some project? Share your experiences in the comments! ❤️