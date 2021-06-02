New personal identity / business card

Trending designs to inspire you
After a good 10 years, I finally updated my personal identity system! It’s more of a brand refresh, and yes, while it’s really only a few items at the moment, I’m really enjoying thinking of all the things I can do with it.
I started with the main lettering on the typeface Hermanos, and gave the edges a more of an organic and rough feel by redrawing all the type by hand. I really love the custom ampersand too. It’s all about the little things!
Modedesign.us