Metro Sans Typeface

The result of a study into the Paris Metro system; Metro Sans is a Grotesque typeface with personality. It bridges the gap between the stern terminals of a Swiss Neo-Grotesque, and the smooth curves of a modern day Geo-Grotesque. The two combine to give a versatile typeface that works well in both body and display weights.
Full desktop family also includes a variable font file.
→ From $10.00
→ Created by Samuel Oakes
→ https://supply.family/shop/metro-sans/