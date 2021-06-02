Magdalena Jablonka

Webpixels Design System: Channels

Webpixels Design System: Channels chat flat simple minimalist design system webdesign comunicator messages ui minimal clean inbox mail chat dashboard trend 2021 good colors real design channels webpixels
Channels screen built with Webpixels Design System. Soon components will be available on webpixels.io

