Barbershop website concept

"MyCuts is the best place for you to cut your hair. You only need to book and come and let the barber change his appearance" Hello everyone!✋ This his is my web design exploration of "MyCuts" website. 💻 Hope You guys like it!🔥🌠 Please Upvote and feel free to give feedback for my UI Design.🙏 Have a nice day everyone!😊