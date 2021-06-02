Oakes Grotesk Typeface

Oakes Grotesk is a more corporate take on the Oakes typeface. It explores a set of brand new metrics that allow it to be more legible in body text as well as headings. The letter ‘g’ has been tweaked to become double-story as well as the refinement of other characters. This is all whilst maintaining the subtle curves of the Oakes typeface.

→ From $8.00

→ Created by Samuel Oakes

→ https://supply.family/shop/oakes-grotesk/