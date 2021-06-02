Jarryd Keuter

Beserker Asta

Beserker Asta illustrator minimal flat vector design illustration
Illustration of Asta from the Black Clover anime.

He is illustrated in his berserker mode, best scene every, where he first fought Dante a member of the Black Triad!!!

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
