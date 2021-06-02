AVE NATURA®: Instagram Stories

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone,
here is another shot showing a few screens for Instagram Stories. These were made for one of our favourites - AVE NATURA®. Where main goal was to bring the soothing atmoshere of meditation throughout social media and digital ads. Color palette works here quite good, doesn't it?
Happy for any response, don't be shy 😜