Clear Blue Day Online CBD Shop Design

A new website we've designed for a CBD company called "A Clear Blue Day".

On the main page of the site we tried to showcase all the main products the store has so it would be clear for the user and they can easily buy them.

Aside of this, outlined that all the products are lab tested and that there's free delivery and money back guarantee. Basically describing the main benefits of the company on the homepage.

Otherwise, it's a CBD eCommerce store where you can buy products and they would be delivered to you. Aside the design, we've done the development part as well and payment processor integration.

Feel free to check the packages we provide for CBD sites on this page:
https://digitaloctane.co/sell-cbd-online

