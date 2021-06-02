2 key features of monkey jobs

Since the advent of globalization, the Internet has become a safe haven for those looking to make a difference in their lives. They will now use online job portals to find their ideal employers. Work seekers aim to interact with a job portal Application that gives them intense functionality when looking for their vision.

Before discussing the functionality of job portals, we must acknowledge the importance of the internet in our everyday lives. We use the internet for a variety of purposes, including jobs, television, watching movies, reading books and newspapers, playing sports, learning, and researching, and so on.

An Online job portal application, like most platforms, should have a unique and influential web design. It's crucial because the Job portal's key goal is to persuade job seekers to apply or become members of the Platform.

There are two roles in the Platform, one Job seeker side and another one is the company/organization side. Let’s discuss some features of the online job portal application.

Job Seeker Role Features

Authentication & Forgot/Change Password

Users can log in to the application using the User Id and password which is set during the registration process and are able to use application account-based features. If User forgot their password then they can easily recover by providing their registered emails and they will get instructions for their password.

Also, They can change their account password periodically to secure their account using this feature of the application.

Quick access menu and profile set up

Users will be able to set their profile after login into the online job portal application. they can edit or update the information on their profile to upgrade the information.

Users can navigate all the features from the quick access side menu of the application.

Job List / Applied job list

Users can view the list of the job which is posted by different organizations or companies on the online job portal application.

Also, they can sort out the list in which they already applied by using the applied job list feature of the job portal.

Job Details and Company Details

Users will be able to view the full details of the job as well as the details of the particular company that has posted the job. Users can also view the list of different companies, which are registered on the Online Job portal application.

Apply for Job / Chat with company

After seeing the job listing, the User can directly apply for the particular role from the application.

If any of the users needs to talk with the company before applying for the job role then they will be able to chat with the company via the chat/message features of the Online job portal application.

Share job and review/ratings

If any user on the application doesn't want to apply for the job but they know the person who is looking for the same then they can share the particular job with the person on the third-party social app like WhatsApp, Facebook, etc...

Also, the User will be able to give the review/ratings only once to the company according to their experience with them.