02 Daily UI. Gmail Redesign

I use Gmail everyday, so here's my redesign of it. I was trying to make it more simple and minimalistic, putting Google Services up on the screen, so that users can have faster access to them. To maintain minimalist approach, I chose flat icons.

If you like it, press L! :)

Feel free to leave comments and suggest which should be the topic of my next daily UI challenge :)

P.S. I don't work for Google (yet), all materials are taken from open sources.