Language learning App UI

Hello Guys!

Language Learning App Conceptual Design

This Language Learning is an American language-learning mobile app, as well as a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome

We're available & excited for your projects!
Are you looking for a similar solution?

Then, let’s connect!

Feel free to give me some feedback.

And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
Design Tool — Adobe XD & Photoshop
📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk

