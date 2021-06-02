Asmita Neogi

Crypto App Exploration

Asmita Neogi
Asmita Neogi
  • Save
Crypto App Exploration mining mobile ui bitcoin wallet crypto exchange trading app finance chart graph bitcoin crypto wallet cryptocurrency crypto darkmode clean flat ux ui minimal design
Download color palette

Another day another exploration. This Cryptocurrency Platform is useful for buying and selling cryptocurrency to make a profit. Although, understanding the flow of crypto apps was very challenging.

Press "L" on your keyboard if you like my new design! :)

Asmita Neogi
Asmita Neogi

More by Asmita Neogi

View profile
    • Like