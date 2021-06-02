Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SergDigitalArt

Stop corona concept

SergDigitalArt
SergDigitalArt
Stop corona concept green red medical isolated vector quarantine illustration concept icon sign stop coronavirus virus
Vector Bright red stop sign closing green coronovirus symbol. Concept stop coronavirus isolated on white background.
This and other illustrations are available at https://www.behance.net/ejelo2008f117, on any of the 7 stocks.

Available formats
EPS JPEG

SergDigitalArt
SergDigitalArt

