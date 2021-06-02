10 Analog and Retro Film Inspired Lightroom Presets

Introducing High-quality analog and retro film inspired Lightroom presets that typically add a certain look to images. Images may be made to look a bit grainy or old on purpose. These presets might add artifacts to images, film grain scratches, or other imperfections to add texture and style. Or, they might add a filtered effect to mimic the yellowish tones of older color film.

To save you some time and effort, we’ve put together a few of our favorite analog and retro-inspired Lightroom presets from right here at Creative Finest so you can get started on your next design right away. Let’s dive in.

------------------------------------------------------------

💟🎨💟 Download Link 💟🎨💟

------------------------------------------------------------

Find Us On ↓

OUR WEBSITE | STORE| FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER