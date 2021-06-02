Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
CreativeTacos

10 Analog and Retro Film Inspired Lightroom Presets

CreativeTacos
CreativeTacos
  • Save
10 Analog and Retro Film Inspired Lightroom Presets

10 Analog and Retro Film Inspired Lightroom Presets Collection

Price
$1
Buy now
Available on creativefinest.com
Good for sale
10 Analog and Retro Film Inspired Lightroom Presets Collection
Download color palette

10 Analog and Retro Film Inspired Lightroom Presets Collection

Price
$1
Buy now
Available on creativefinest.com
Good for sale
10 Analog and Retro Film Inspired Lightroom Presets Collection

Introducing High-quality analog and retro film inspired Lightroom presets that typically add a certain look to images. Images may be made to look a bit grainy or old on purpose. These presets might add artifacts to images, film grain scratches, or other imperfections to add texture and style. Or, they might add a filtered effect to mimic the yellowish tones of older color film.

To save you some time and effort, we’ve put together a few of our favorite analog and retro-inspired Lightroom presets from right here at Creative Finest so you can get started on your next design right away. Let’s dive in.

------------------------------------------------------------
💟🎨💟 Download Link 💟🎨💟
------------------------------------------------------------

Find Us On ↓
OUR WEBSITE | STORE| FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
CreativeTacos
CreativeTacos
Welcome to our creativetacos resources on Dribbble

More by CreativeTacos

View profile
    • Like