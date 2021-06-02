Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rob Scholten
Strakzat

Resumedia Personalised Curriculum Vitae

Rob Scholten
Strakzat
Rob Scholten for Strakzat
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Want to create your personalised curriculum vitae in just a few steps? We helped Resumedia making it easy to stylise and customise your curriculum vitae that can be used on your next job interview. To top it off we created a collection of product videos to highlight each feature.

Cropped_How-it-Works_Large.mp4
8 MB
Download
Strakzat
Strakzat
We create digital products that work
Hire Us

More by Strakzat

View profile
    • Like