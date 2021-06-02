Jeroen van Eerden

EuroCoin - Logo Design 🌐

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
EuroCoin - Logo Design 🌐 valuta secure globe t h e q u i c k b r o w n f o x o p q r s t u v w x y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n visual identity design branding logo design logo eu wallet tech finance cryptocurrency crypto coin token euro
Download color palette

EuroCoin - Logo Design

EuroCoin (token) is a mathematical algorithm connected to exchanges strives to ensure that the asset maintains a 1:1 peg with the EUR.

Unused logo concept from the archives.
Available for purchase.

Interested in working with me?
Let's make a mark, together!

info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like