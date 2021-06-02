Trending designs to inspire you
EuroCoin - Logo Design
EuroCoin (token) is a mathematical algorithm connected to exchanges strives to ensure that the asset maintains a 1:1 peg with the EUR.
Unused logo concept from the archives.
Available for purchase.
Interested in working with me?
Let's make a mark, together!
info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl