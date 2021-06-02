Customer Support - Design System

Trending designs to inspire you
Here is a shot from the design system for a customer support web app I am currently working on. I decided to use tokens instead of just variants throughout the whole design system in order to reduce the options for other designers and developers and help them make decisions with confidence. Besides this the final code will be more readable and easier to maintain.
By the way, I found a very good article about tokens here.