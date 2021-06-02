Kirill Zhukovsky

Medical CRM for Hospitals, Clinics

Kirill Zhukovsky
Kirill Zhukovsky
Hire Me
  • Save
Medical CRM for Hospitals, Clinics healthcare app medical app dashboard design reminders tasks cards healthcare medical crm medical crm dashboard ui dashboard app ui
Medical CRM for Hospitals, Clinics healthcare app medical app dashboard design reminders tasks cards healthcare medical crm medical crm dashboard ui dashboard app ui
Medical CRM for Hospitals, Clinics healthcare app medical app dashboard design reminders tasks cards healthcare medical crm medical crm dashboard ui dashboard app ui
Download color palette
  1. 11.png
  2. 12.png
  3. 13.png

Hey friends 😉
I've decided to share another part of the previous work I worked on several years ago for the Healthcare sector. Recently I've redesigned it and want to share it with you.
Hope you will like it 🤟

Kirill Zhukovsky
Kirill Zhukovsky
User Interface Designer
Hire Me

More by Kirill Zhukovsky

View profile
    • Like