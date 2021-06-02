Checkout Page, Daily UI 2

Hello Players!

🔥️🔥️🔥️

Here is another shot of the "Credit Card Checkout Page."

Have a look at this UI shot. What do you think of it? Share your opinion below in the comments.⁠⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

How could you make this even better? Share your creative ideas too in the comments.⠀

Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot.

Do you want to see more projects like this? Follow me and check my portfolio.⠀⠀

#Login_Page_Daily_UI_02

__________________________

Wanna work together?

📪 Email: tonmoyvodro@gmail.com⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀