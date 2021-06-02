Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
stopwithfriends - Mobile App Ad Poster

stopwithfriends - Mobile App Ad Poster app branding illustration design
The goal of the project was to present the mobile apps briefly and mention 3 key features they possess. Therefore, I had to come up with an eye-pleasing poster design and represent some mobile version screenshots. I also added a motto so that something catchy is left with the observer.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
