Business card Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello
This is Rasel. I am a professional graphics designer. If you are searching for a modern, minimalist, luxury, custom, and professional Business card for your business, you are in the right place. As a professional graphic designer with more than 5 years of experience, I will design a KILLER Business card for your business! My designs are minimalist, modern, luxurious, custom, and powerful. I will provide you a unique business card to make your identity. I think you must love it.
My GIG FEATURES :
*professional unique design concept
*Double-sided design.
*High-Resolution Guaranteed
*Fully custom-made with your requirements.
*Print-ready JPEG and PDF files.
*Editable source file.
*100% On-time delivery.
*First draft within 24 hours
*24/7 Support
Specification:
Color mode:
Your desire RGB or CMYK (printable)
Resolution:
300dpi (best print quality)
Size:
Standard 2 sizes are 90x50 and 85x55 (3.5-inch x 2 inches) but I can design any size you request.
File:
PSD - editable, /PDF/JPG/PNG
if you any questions inbox me.
Noted: [Inform me Before order ]