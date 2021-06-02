Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aditya Bhardwaj

404 page pagenotfound 404 error page error error 404 404page 404 dailyui daily 100 challenge design ui daily100challenge dailyuichallenge
Hi!
This is my Day 8 project of #DailyUI Challenge
Design Hint...

Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not everything can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and aesthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)
Feel free to give your suggestions
Thanks
Software - @Figma

