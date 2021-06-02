Trending designs to inspire you
Hi!
This is my Day 8 project of #DailyUI Challenge
Design Hint...
Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not everything can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and aesthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)
Feel free to give your suggestions
Thanks
Software - @Figma