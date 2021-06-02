Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Artza Genetype

Minimalist Fonts

Artza Genetype
Artza Genetype
  • Save
Minimalist Fonts handwritten logo illustration typography unique design font
Download color palette

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/minimalist-14/ref/246242/

Minimalist is a sweet and friendly handwritten font. Its natural and unique style makes it incredibly fitting to a large pool of designs. The only limit is your imagination!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Artza Genetype
Artza Genetype

More by Artza Genetype

View profile
    • Like