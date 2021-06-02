Artza Genetype

lovely mothers Fonts

Artza Genetype
Artza Genetype
  • Save
lovely mothers Fonts handwritten sans script design
Download color palette

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/lovely-mothers/ref/246242/

Lovely Mothers is a beautiful light duo font (sans serif and handwritten), with a unique feel and a stunning impact. It will add a luxury spark to any design project that you wish to create! This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the amazing glyphs and ligatures with ease!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Artza Genetype
Artza Genetype

More by Artza Genetype

View profile
    • Like