F.R.I.E.N.D.S Quotes - GIF Stickers for GIPHY & Instagram

Could I BE more of a FRIENDS super fan? 😍

The other day, I got super inspired by some cool mixed media GIFs by Lilla Bardenova (go check her out now - she's been creating awesome work)!

💙

I just had to make my own ones in the same style - of course with my personal twist. And my new favorite font (Oi by Google Fonts). AND with a lot of FRIENDS quotes!

🌈

Which ones do you recognize from the show? I have a lot more up my sleeves but here is the first batch of FRIENDS fun.

You can already use these GIFs on Giphy and Instagram by searching @katycreates in the GIF search bar 🤗