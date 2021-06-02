F.R.I.E.N.D.S Quotes - GIF Stickers for GIPHY & Instagram

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Could I BE more of a FRIENDS super fan? 😍
The other day, I got super inspired by some cool mixed media GIFs by Lilla Bardenova (go check her out now - she's been creating awesome work)!
💙
I just had to make my own ones in the same style - of course with my personal twist. And my new favorite font (Oi by Google Fonts). AND with a lot of FRIENDS quotes!
🌈
Which ones do you recognize from the show? I have a lot more up my sleeves but here is the first batch of FRIENDS fun.
You can already use these GIFs on Giphy and Instagram by searching @katycreates in the GIF search bar 🤗