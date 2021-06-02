Kathrin Schönborn

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Quotes - GIF Stickers for GIPHY & Instagram

Kathrin Schönborn
Kathrin Schönborn
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Could I BE more of a FRIENDS super fan? 😍

The other day, I got super inspired by some cool mixed media GIFs by Lilla Bardenova (go check her out now - she's been creating awesome work)!
💙

I just had to make my own ones in the same style - of course with my personal twist. And my new favorite font (Oi by Google Fonts). AND with a lot of FRIENDS quotes!

🌈

Which ones do you recognize from the show? I have a lot more up my sleeves but here is the first batch of FRIENDS fun.

You can already use these GIFs on Giphy and Instagram by searching @katycreates in the GIF search bar 🤗

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Kathrin Schönborn
Kathrin Schönborn
I create colourful illustrations, GIFs & branding projects.
Hire Me

More by Kathrin Schönborn

View profile
    • Like