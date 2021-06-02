Monika Mosur

Landing page with grainy blobs

Monika Mosur
Monika Mosur
  • Save
Landing page with grainy blobs ux ui figma moderndesign modern minimal course designs landingpage grainy texture grain
Download color palette

ABOUT
The project is about exercising the usage of Layer blur and Grain effect used on graphics. To design I used Figma and I added a grain effect in Photoshop. I took a default iOS background theme and made an amorphic shape out of it using Figma’s Blobs plugin.

Typography:
Archivo Bold, 72px
Archivo SemiBold, 36px
Archivo Regular, 18px

Color:
#EADFDF
#77F526, Layer blur
70%
#131212
Layer blur
+ Grain

Monika Mosur
Monika Mosur

More by Monika Mosur

View profile
    • Like