Landing page with grainy blobs

ABOUT

The project is about exercising the usage of Layer blur and Grain effect used on graphics. To design I used Figma and I added a grain effect in Photoshop. I took a default iOS background theme and made an amorphic shape out of it using Figma’s Blobs plugin.

Typography:

Archivo Bold, 72px

Archivo SemiBold, 36px

Archivo Regular, 18px

Color:

#EADFDF

#77F526, Layer blur

70%

#131212

Layer blur

+ Grain