Landing page with grainy blobs

ABOUT
The project is about exercising the usage of Layer blur and Grain effect used on graphics. To design I used Figma and I added a grain effect in Photoshop. I took a default iOS background theme and made an amorphic shape out of it using Figma’s Blobs plugin.
Typography:
Archivo Bold, 72px
Archivo SemiBold, 36px
Archivo Regular, 18px
Color:
#EADFDF
#77F526, Layer blur
70%
#131212
Layer blur
+ Grain