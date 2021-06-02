KSgenix

Studio Vatis

KSgenix
KSgenix
  • Save
Studio Vatis minimal web app ux vector ui logo typography illustration icon design branding
Download color palette

It was made for a clothing company based in Australia which deals in women clothing. They wanted something really luxury and professional. So, I came up with this one for them

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
KSgenix
KSgenix

More by KSgenix

View profile
    • Like