Alfa Romeo

I created all shapes in Cinema 4D. I made a bunch of great experiments with the Redshift Render. With it I was able to give the scene a great look. In the process I realized, that the Alfa Romeos should have an interesting look. Therefore I created some different shapes in Adobe Illustrator and colorized it in a different way.