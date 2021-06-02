Tillustrator

Alfa Romeo

Tillustrator
Tillustrator
Hire Me
  • Save
Alfa Romeo redshift3d redshift illustrator 3d art render cinema4d 3d car
Alfa Romeo redshift3d redshift illustrator 3d art render cinema4d 3d car
Alfa Romeo redshift3d redshift illustrator 3d art render cinema4d 3d car
Download color palette
  1. car 2.jpg
  2. car together.jpg
  3. cars together 2.jpg

I created all shapes in Cinema 4D. I made a bunch of great experiments with the Redshift Render. With it I was able to give the scene a great look. In the process I realized, that the Alfa Romeos should have an interesting look. Therefore I created some different shapes in Adobe Illustrator and colorized it in a different way.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Tillustrator
Tillustrator
I create hyperrealistic Designs around Movement.
Hire Me

More by Tillustrator

View profile
    • Like