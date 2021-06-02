Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ali Atalay Sencan

Logo Design: HızlıOnayla

Ali Atalay Sencan
Ali Atalay Sencan
Hi everybody!

What is the company doing?
"HızlıOnayla" firm offers bulk sms sending, paid sms sending services. At the same time, we can say the same in mail.

Let's take a look at what I want to tell in this work.
-Fast confirmation, fast reply, fast mail, sms confirmation

This design I created based on the mail icon; It has mail, check and speed icons.

I leave my email below for you to reach me.
See you 🥳
-sencanwork@gmail.com

Ali Atalay Sencan
Ali Atalay Sencan
Let's move your company up together 🎉

