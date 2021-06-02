Logo Design: HızlıOnayla

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everybody!
What is the company doing?
"HızlıOnayla" firm offers bulk sms sending, paid sms sending services. At the same time, we can say the same in mail.
Let's take a look at what I want to tell in this work.
-Fast confirmation, fast reply, fast mail, sms confirmation
This design I created based on the mail icon; It has mail, check and speed icons.
I leave my email below for you to reach me.
See you 🥳
-sencanwork@gmail.com