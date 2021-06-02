Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
Here is the design for a Smart Home app. Plz, share your idea about this UI, it'll help me so much.
Do you want to create something cool? Feel free to contact me at baghestani.work@gmail.com
https://amirbaghestani.com