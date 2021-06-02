Daily UI challenge 021 - Monitoring Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 21 of Daily UI Challenge. The task was to create a dashboard, this was a little bit of a struggle until I approached it from my own viewpoint with ADHD and how it might make sense to divvy out my tasks and make them more visual.