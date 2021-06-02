Tracie

Daily UI challenge 021 - Monitoring Dashboard

Tracie
Tracie
  • Save
Daily UI challenge 021 - Monitoring Dashboard dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui ui design uidesign design
Download color palette

Day 21 of Daily UI Challenge. The task was to create a dashboard, this was a little bit of a struggle until I approached it from my own viewpoint with ADHD and how it might make sense to divvy out my tasks and make them more visual.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Tracie
Tracie

More by Tracie

View profile
    • Like