Dope Portfolio Website

Here’s the UI I have planned for my portfolio website. It’s based on Apple’s Glassmorphic Design principles and neon-based colors.
Will be converted to Next.js project at https://github.com/sandipndev/dope
Website: https://sandipan.dev