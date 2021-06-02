Sandipan Dey

Dope Portfolio Website

portfolio glassmorphic web app design
Here’s the UI I have planned for my portfolio website. It’s based on Apple’s Glassmorphic Design principles and neon-based colors.

Will be converted to Next.js project at https://github.com/sandipndev/dope

Website: https://sandipan.dev

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
