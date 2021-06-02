FREE Google Docs & Google Slide templates

People Magazine Design - FREE Google Docs Template

FREE Google Docs & Google Slide templates
FREE Google Docs & Google Slide templates
  • Save
People Magazine Design - FREE Google Docs Template free google docs magazine ad magazine template typography newspaper template newspaper ad newspapers newspaper google docs free template
Download color palette

Get a Free People Magazine Design Template in a few clicks. Download our newspaper template for Google Docs, edit and print it or use digital form.
https://docsandslides.com/google-docs/people-magazine-design-template/

FREE Google Docs & Google Slide templates
FREE Google Docs & Google Slide templates

More by FREE Google Docs & Google Slide templates

View profile
    • Like