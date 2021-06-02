New Site Launch - Bulletproof

Launching new site for Bulletproof, with 5 studios around the world, a strong design output and 100% independent, these guys are the misfits.

A big thanks for everyone at Bulletproof as well as the stellar team Dominic Berzins, Victor Work, Edgard Zavarezzi, Malin Antonsson, Hayley Charlton, Jim Hare, Grace Dawson, Nick Rees and everyone else involved in making this site a reality.

Live site: https://wearebulletproof.com

Follow me for more updates!

Press “L” to appreciate it, share your feedback below - it means a lot.

Website | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn