We are Hiring!

About the job

What you develop matters. At least we think so.

Welcome to Loka, a remote-first Silicon Valley Tech consulting company. We’re focused on AI and Machine Learning solutions – the kind that supports interesting and meaningful advances for humanity.

Our vision is simple: Every innovation ships. We make this happen by working with elite performers like you. We help you grow in ways that fascinate you, so you can launch projects you believe in. We’re fortunate enough to work with mission-driven startups and Fortune 100s worldwide including Marriott, Gatorade, Dyson, and Coca-Cola.

If you’re into growing with purpose and working with talented people in a healthy culture, apply now – we might be looking for you to join our team in Lisbon!

The Role

Ambition to learn and grow into different industries with a modern tech stack

Autonomy, adaptability, and positivity (fully remote and globally distributed team)

Passionate for user experience

Passionate for pixel-perfect creations

Tech / startup lover

Design System implementation and maintenance

Develop wireframes and prototypes around customer needs

Find creative ways to solve UX problems

Communicate design ideas and prototypes to project managers, developers, or clients

Able to collaborate actively as part of a multidisciplinary team

Receptive to feedback to help elevate the design and reach client goals

Main Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Design or related

Team management and task management skills (we’re “we” people, not “me” people)

Developing wireframes and task flows based on user needs or best practices

Understand product specifications and user psychology

Define the right interaction model and evaluate its success

Knowledge of standards and best practices for IOS, Android, and Web

Familiar with prototyping tools (InVision, Balsamiq, or others)

Figma Experience Required

Sketch (is a plus)

Located in Lisbon as we hope to hold at least weekly presential meetings soon

Strong Visual skills and portfolio

Proficient in English

We’re currently opening our Portugal location, so this role will initially be hired through a freelancer contract with our US company. Freelance? Yes. But not the part-time or projectionless kind. (No thanks.) We see this as a long-term investment in your development and wellbeing as a Loka teammate. Over 80% of our freelance team has been with us since we started in Portugal–over a year ago. Every teammate whom we hire can expect ongoing opportunities to learn and grow with Loka.