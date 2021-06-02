Deni Kujundzic

View of Sarajevo, Old Town from Trebevic/ Star-Forming Region LH

View of Sarajevo, Old Town from Trebevic/ Star-Forming Region LH universe surrealism space sarajevo illustration cosmos collage bosniaandherzegovina bosnia
Series of collage illustrations made for a short story about cosmos and my creative process.

Join me on my journey as I briefly talk about five stages of creative process I usually go through in order to bring a project to life, in hope that it will inspire you and help further demystify creativity.

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/short-story-cosmos-my-creative-process-denis-kujundzic/

