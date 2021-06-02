Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Minimalist automation company landing page hero section showing the company specialization on the left, a piece of illustration for the services on the right, and scroll button and a chat bot for enqiury purpose. I'm working on the motion version of the landing page so, stay tuned!
Tools:
-Figma
-Photoshop
_
Let me know what you guys think in the comment below👇