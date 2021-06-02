Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ademowo Tobi

Landing page hero

Ademowo Tobi
Ademowo Tobi
  • Save
Landing page hero automation landingpage tech website landing page brandwebsite web tech minimal ui design
Download color palette

Minimalist automation company landing page hero section showing the company specialization on the left, a piece of illustration for the services on the right, and scroll button and a chat bot for enqiury purpose. I'm working on the motion version of the landing page so, stay tuned!

Tools:
-Figma
-Photoshop
_
Let me know what you guys think in the comment below👇

Ademowo Tobi
Ademowo Tobi

More by Ademowo Tobi

View profile
    • Like