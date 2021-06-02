Pastry logo

Сладкое любят абсолютно все! И даже если кто-то в этом не признается, он наверняка кривит душой😜 Можно использовать вензельные логотипы, лого в виде поварской утвари, но почему бы не взять в качестве дизайна смелый кусочек торта с вишенкой в изометрической проекции? Это отличное решение для олицетворения всей той вкуснотищи, которой наполнен прилавок кондитерской лавки!

**********

I am sure, that everyone loves sweets! And even if someone doesn’t admit it, he’s probably cheating😜 You can use monogram logos, a chef's cap logo, but what if take a piece of cake with a cherry in an isometric view as a design? This is a great solution for the personification of all the deliciousness that is filled with the counter of the pastry shop!

**********

