Ramotion

Stable Logo Shape Animation

Ramotion
Ramotion
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

During any branding project, together with our partners, we pass through the visual identity funnel. It starts with some simple sketches and results in complex yet meaningful draft shapes chosen as the final brand logo option. The same collaborative process our team finished with our friends at Stable.

Here we showed four different variations where the fourth one is the final shape of the brand logo. The animation here demonstrates how each option connects to another.

🔋 Read full case study

Ramotion
Ramotion
Digital product design agency
Hire Us

More by Ramotion

View profile
    • Like