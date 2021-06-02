Stable Logo Shape Animation

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
During any branding project, together with our partners, we pass through the visual identity funnel. It starts with some simple sketches and results in complex yet meaningful draft shapes chosen as the final brand logo option. The same collaborative process our team finished with our friends at Stable.
Here we showed four different variations where the fourth one is the final shape of the brand logo. The animation here demonstrates how each option connects to another.
🔋 Read full case study