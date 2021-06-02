Feed Your Head

Trending designs to inspire you
When I have some time I like to illustrate to music that I really love. This time I was inspired by one of my all time favourites: White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane. I love the surrealistic lyrics and fairytale voyage vibe.