Feed Your Head

Feed Your Head retro design psychedelic surrealistic voyager fairytale caterpillar teapot proportion graphicdesign illustration
When I have some time I like to illustrate to music that I really love. This time I was inspired by one of my all time favourites: White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane. I love the surrealistic lyrics and fairytale voyage vibe.

