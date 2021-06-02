Roya Athari Esfahani

Hiva English Logo

HIVA Complex:
Hiva startup complex is a value chain helping startups grow and become successful by supporting all features and acceleration aspects, including theoretical, technical, marketing, and operational aspects. Hiva complex has 4 subsidiary business units.
• Startup studio
• Export studio
• Business development & consultancy studio
• Multimedia studio

