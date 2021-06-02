https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/quostige/ref/246242/

https://fontbundles.net/artza-graph-std/668725-rollestix-rounded-and-elegant-sans-serif

QUOSTIGE FLATTED SANS SERIF FAMILY version 2.0 is a cool, simple and techno looking sans serif font. Modern and chic, this font will be a top choice for a wide range of creations (both formal and informal).