Christel Junco

Talent Match

Christel Junco
Christel Junco
  • Save
Talent Match user experience user interface interfaces ux design ux webdesign web design web website design app ui ux ui design ui interface design design interface app design
Download color palette

Hello! Happy to share with you my previous year's designed project.
Feel free to drop your feedback and comment.
Press "L" if you like it. 💕
Thanks!

📧Work With Me: christeltheresejunco@gmail.com
------------------------------------------------
About the project:
A website that connects employers and jobseekers thru these key features: search and filter; match and connect with the potential applicants; manage and monitor applicant status.
------------------------------------------------
Under StackTrek.

Christel Junco
Christel Junco

More by Christel Junco

View profile
    • Like