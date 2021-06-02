Technical icon set

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbbles!
We created a new minimalistic icon set for our client who is engaged in ultra-precision manufacturing for complex mechanics.
—
We’re always available for new projects.
Don’t hesitate to contact us: design@softnauts.com
Follow our team Softnauts for more! 🚀